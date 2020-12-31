Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic reports 16,939 COVID-19 cases, highest number to date - ministry

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:52 IST
Czech Republic reports 16,939 COVID-19 cases, highest number to date - ministry

The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,939 daily cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The central European country of 10.7 million people has been one of the hardest hit in the region, with its total number of detected cases reaching 718,661, and 11,580 deaths.

Also Read: UEFA cancels next year's Under-17 European tournaments

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lone BJP member in Ker Assembly supports resolution against farm laws

In an unprecedented move, BJPs lone member in the Kerala Assembly, O Rajagopal, on Thursday, supported the resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been agitating for over a month at the Del...

COVID-19: welcoming 2021 with public celebrations will land S Africans in jail

South Africans who insist on ringing in the New Year with public celebrations at midnight on Thursday will spend the first day of 2021 in jail, Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned, as the country recorded a new high of daily COVID-19 infe...

Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4

New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the January-March quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates. Public Provident Fund PPF and National Sav...

2020: A year of political turbulence, pandemic, natural calamity for Bengal

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a super cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake, West Bengals political cauldron was on the boil through 2020, with the ruling TMC and BJP crossing swords at the drop of a hat, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020