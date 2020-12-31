PM Modi calls for strengthening India's role in healthcare

India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and in 2021 we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, lauding the country's effort in containing the coronavirus. "India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare," PM Modi said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

PM Modi also announced the mantra for the new year 2021 - 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (yes to medicine and yes to caution). He also said that the last day of the year is to remember India's millions of doctors, health warriors, sanitation workers, and front line corona warriors.

"I salute the frontline warriors who have given their lives fulfilling their duty. This year has shown how effectively we can cope with the most difficult crisis when we are all united," he added. The new AIIMS in Rajkot covers 201 acres of land and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores.

As per an official statement, it is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats. The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (ANI)