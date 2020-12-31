Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore sees most local coronavirus cases in 3 months, more of new variant

Singapore reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number in nearly three months, and was seeking to verify two others suspected of being infected by a highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:41 IST
Singapore sees most local coronavirus cases in 3 months, more of new variant

Singapore reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number in nearly three months, and was seeking to verify two others suspected of being infected by a highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain. The two individuals believed to be infected with the B117 variant, which has prompted new travel curbs worldwide, had both arrived from Britain this month and had earlier tested negative, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Those included a commercial airline pilot who developed coronavirus symptoms despite a negative test last week, and an individual who had tested positive despite earlier completing two weeks of quarantine. "Epidemiological investigations are in progress," the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"All the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases." Though Singapore has recorded more than 58,000 infections and 29 coronavirus-related deaths overall, many were in outbreaks in crowded migrant dormitories.

Its locally transmitted cases have typically been less than a handful each week, with larger numbers imported and detected in quarantine. Singapore reported 25 new imported cases on Thursday. It last week confirmed its first case of the variant first found in Britain and preliminary tests indicated 11 others in quarantine were also infected with it.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 1 SamastipurChapraMotihariBagaha Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blazed through the electoral battleground in Bihar mocking RJDs Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as double yuvraj two crown princes who stood for jun...

FOREX-BONDS-Dollar in the dumps as 2020 ends, another bumper bond year

The dollar was set to end 2020 around 2-12 year lows on Thursday, allowing currencies from the euro to Chinese yuan to strengthen, while holiday-thinned euro zone bond yields were mostly steady after dropping 30-100 basis points over the ye...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5% interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday started crediting 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members, a senior official said. A large number of members of the Employees Provident F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020