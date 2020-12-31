Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 deaths, 271 fresh coronavirus cases in Haryana

Haryana on Thursday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 271 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,62,325, according to a bulletin. So far, 2,905 people have died from the infection in the state.According to the bulletin, two deaths each were reported from Hisar and Panipat and one each from Jhajjar and Kaithal districts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:22 IST
6 deaths, 271 fresh coronavirus cases in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana on Thursday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 271 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,62,325, according to a bulletin. So far, 2,905 people have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, two deaths each were reported from Hisar and Panipat and one each from Jhajjar and Kaithal districts. Gurgaon reported the maximum 61 cases, followed by 30 in Faridabad. Currently, the state has 3,567 active cases. As many as 2,55,853 people have so far recovered from the disease while the recovery rate is 97.53 per cent, the bulletin added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 239 - ministry

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 239 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,881.The number of new cases stood at 14,380 over the same period, bringing total cases since...

Women should decide whether to legalize abortion, Mexican president says

Mexicos president said on Thursday that women should decide whether the country should legalize abortion, but he declined to take a position on the issue, which is still opposed by many Mexicans. One day after the Argentine Senate voted to ...

Delhi: 38 UK returnees found positive for COVID; new strain detected in seven patients

Seven people who recently arrived in Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters earlier in the day, Delhi Health Min...

Soccer-Fleetwood Town latest to suspend games after COVID-19 outbreak at club

Fleetwood Towns next two league games against Ipswich Town and Sunderland have been suspended following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, the League One third tier side said on Thursday. Fleetwood were scheduled to play Ipswich on Jan. 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020