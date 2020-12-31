Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:05 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4941 4820 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 882286 871916 7108------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16719 16564 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216139 211835 1043------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 252792 246685 1397------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19748 19045 317------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 279575 264769 3371------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3349 3334 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,24,795 6,08,434 10,523------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51066 49388 739 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 245038 230893 4306 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 262325 255853 2905 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 55277 51692 922 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 120971 116079 1883------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 114873 112206 1027------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 919496 896116 12090------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 760933 692480 3072 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9447 9131 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 241791 228831 3606 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1932112 1828546 49521------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28188 26678 355 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,408 13,085 139------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4204 4098 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11927 11514 79------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 329621 325432 1873------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38132 37115 633------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 166522 157496 5341 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 308243 295987 2696------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5877 5218 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 818014 797391 12122------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 286354 278839 1541 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33264 32728 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 90920 83506 1509------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 585902 563278 8364------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 552063 530366 9712------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 10286312 9881348 148958------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 19,370 22,266 244------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Delhi and Meghalaya as both the states have not yet released their daily health bulletins

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,02,66,674 and the death toll at 1,48,738. The ministry said 98,60,280 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their stro...

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020