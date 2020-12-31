PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4941 4820 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 882286 871916 7108------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16719 16564 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216139 211835 1043------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 252792 246685 1397------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19748 19045 317------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 279575 264769 3371------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3349 3334 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,24,795 6,08,434 10,523------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51066 49388 739 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 245038 230893 4306 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 262325 255853 2905 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 55277 51692 922 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 120971 116079 1883------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 114873 112206 1027------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 919496 896116 12090------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 760933 692480 3072 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9447 9131 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 241791 228831 3606 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1932112 1828546 49521------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28188 26678 355 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,408 13,085 139------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4204 4098 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11927 11514 79------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 329621 325432 1873------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38132 37115 633------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 166522 157496 5341 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 308243 295987 2696------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5877 5218 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 818014 797391 12122------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 286354 278839 1541 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33264 32728 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 90920 83506 1509------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 585902 563278 8364------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 552063 530366 9712------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 10286312 9881348 148958------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 19,370 22,266 244------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Delhi and Meghalaya as both the states have not yet released their daily health bulletins

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,02,66,674 and the death toll at 1,48,738. The ministry said 98,60,280 people have so far recovered from the infection.