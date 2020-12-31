Left Menu
COVID-19: 574 fresh cases, 13 deaths reported in Delhi; positivity rate 0.7 pc

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.25 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,536, they said, adding over 81,000 tests were conducted on the previous day.From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 new fatalities on Thursday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.7 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.25 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,536, they said, adding over 81,000 tests were conducted on the previous day.

From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily case count was 564, the lowest in the last five months. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. The fresh 574 cases came out the 81,750 tests conducted on the previous day, including 43,780 RT-PCR tests and 37,970 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. The active cases tally on Thursday stood at 5,511.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,25,369..

