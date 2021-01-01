Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant; China reports first case of new coronavirus variant and more

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 02:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant; China reports first case of new coronavirus variant and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The government said on Wednesday it wanted to give a first dose to as many people as possible before starting to administer boosters at 12 weeks, in an effort to provide more people with a degree of protection more quickly.

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK

A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe. Diagnostic medicine company Dasa said in a statement that it had detected the SARS-CoV-2 strain B.1.1.7 through genetic sequencing done in partnership with Sao Paulo University's Tropical Medicine Institute.

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70% more transmissible than the original virus.

Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

Seattle public health officials have so little COVID-19 funding on hand they worry they will have to shut down some virus testing sites as they mount a campaign to dose their 2.3 million residents with Pfizer Inc's and Moderna Inc's vaccines. King County, which represents greater Seattle, has $14 million of COVID-19 funding for 2021, roughly what it spends in a month to run public testing sites and other services, and a fraction of the $87 million emergency COVID-19 aid it received in 2020, said Ingrid Ulrey, the public health policy director for King County.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumn

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans swap firecrackers for candles amid pandemic

Many South Africans swapped firecrackers for candles to mark New Years Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew. Instead of ushering in 2021 at packed events with dance music and fireworks, many South Africans responded t...

Crowds fill streets in China's pandemic-hit Wuhan, celebrate New Year

Large crowds took to the streets at midnight on Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, celebrating the arrival of 2021 after a year marred by a deadly pandemic that killed thousands there and required the city to be locked down betwee...

WHO emergency COVID-19 vaccine listing aims to lift access in poor countries

The World Health Organization on Thursday listed Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, in a move seeking to speed access in the developing world. The United Nations health agency said it will work with regional partners t...

Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

Brazil reported 56,773 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,074 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.It was the third day in a row with over 1,000 deaths in a resurgence of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020