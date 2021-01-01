Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, down from 25 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The nine locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and the capital city of Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-01-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 07:02 IST
China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 31, down from 25 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The nine locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and the capital city of Beijing. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,071, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

General Assembly approves $3.2 billion UN budget for 2021

The General Assembly body dealing with UN administrative and budgetary matters Fifth Committee had discussed and approved the budget this afternoon before the plenary voted in favour of the financial plan.Back in October, the UN chief had p...

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chiense telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, it said in a statement httpsir.theic...

UN health agency clears COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Regulatory experts convened by the World Health Organization WHO from around the world and UN agencys own teams reviewed the data on the PfizerBioNTech vaccine and found on Thursday that it met WHOs must-have criteria for safety and efficac...

Cricket-NZ's Henry replaces injured Wagner for second Pakistan test

Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry was called up to the New Zealand squad for the second test against Pakistan, starting on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, to replace the injured Neil Wagner, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021