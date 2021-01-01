Left Menu
Development News Edition

More infectious COVID-19 variant found in Florida -state officials

A day earlier, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the variant had been identified there, while another state health official said a second possible case was being investigated. The cases, found in individuals who had not recent traveled, showed the likely community spread of the variant from person-to-person in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 07:58 IST
More infectious COVID-19 variant found in Florida -state officials

A more infections variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been identified in Florida, state health officials said on Thursday, marking the third known U.S. state to identify such a case.

The Florida Department of Health said the case involved a male in his 20s in Martin County with no history of travel. Two other cases involving the UK variant have been identified in Colorado and California. "The Department is working with the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on this investigation," it tweeted.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 had been identified in Southern California. A day earlier, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the variant had been identified there, while another state health official said a second possible case was being investigated.

The cases, found in individuals who had not recent traveled, showed the likely community spread of the variant from person-to-person in the United States. Health experts have said they believe the new variant is more infectious but recently approved vaccines should provide protection against it.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea-Bissau: UN chief commits to continued support as peacebuilding office closes

In a statement, Mr Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512 and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong p...

General Assembly approves $3.2 billion UN budget for 2021

The General Assembly body dealing with UN administrative and budgetary matters Fifth Committee had discussed and approved the budget this afternoon before the plenary voted in favour of the financial plan.Back in October, the UN chief had p...

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chiense telecom companies, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Mobile Limited and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, it said in a statement httpsir.theic...

UN health agency clears COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Regulatory experts convened by the World Health Organization WHO from around the world and UN agencys own teams reviewed the data on the PfizerBioNTech vaccine and found on Thursday that it met WHOs must-have criteria for safety and efficac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021