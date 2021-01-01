Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan Army to play bigger role in COVID-19 prevention

Silva, who was promoted to the rank of a 4 star General last week, was appointed the head of COVID-19 prevention task force at the outset of the pandemic mid-March. The death toll from the pandemic in the country crossed the 200-mark by Thursday.The surge was due to two new clusters reported from a garment exporting factory and at the Colombos biggest wholesale fish market.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:27 IST
Sri Lankan Army to play bigger role in COVID-19 prevention
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Sri Lankan has appointed 25 senior officers to coordinate the COVID-19 control operations in each district amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. General Shavendra Silva, the Army chief, appointed the coordinating officers for all 25 districts, each of the units headed by a Major General, the Army said.

The new Army coordinating officers at each district would facilitate smooth conduct of quarantine centres, transportation of individuals for quarantine and treatment, the supply of medicines, equipment and dry rations, the Army statement said. Silva, who was promoted to the rank of a 4 star General last week, was appointed the head of COVID-19 prevention task force at the outset of the pandemic mid-March. Since early October the island has seen a massive surge in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. The death toll from the pandemic in the country crossed the 200-mark by Thursday.

The surge was due to two new clusters reported from a garment exporting factory and at the Colombo's biggest wholesale fish market. Out of the total of 43,249 identified cases since mid-March, 39,570 had come from the two clusters.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha

In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded h...

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021