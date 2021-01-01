Left Menu
361 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:04 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,515 on Friday with six more fatalities, while 361 new cases pushed the infection tally to 91,281, a health bulletin issued here said

Dehradun district reported the highest 124 cases, followed by Nainital with 87 cases, Haridwar 32, Udham Singh Nagar 26, Pauri 18, Uttarkashi 17, Champawat 17, Pithoragarh 16 Almora 10, Rudraprayag eight, Bageshwar three, Tehri two and Chamoli one, it said. Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,515, the bulletin said

A total of 83,998 infected people have recuperated, 1,191 have migrated out of the state and 4,577 are under treatment, it said.

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

