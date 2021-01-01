Nagpur COVID-19 tally rises by 399, toll by 10; 363 recover
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 399 on Friday to reach 1,24,166, while 10 people died and 363 recovered, an official said. The toll in the district now stands at 3,940, and the number of people who have been discharged is 1,16,418, he added.The number of active cases in Nagpur is 3,808.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:55 IST
The number of active cases in Nagpur is 3,808. With 4,642 samples examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in the district went up to 9,34,824.