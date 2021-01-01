35 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh
Thirty-five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, bringing the infection tally to 19,799 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin. One more death pushed the toll from the pandemic to 318 in the city, the bulletin said.Chandigarh has 372 active COVID-19 cases.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:16 IST
Chandigarh has 372 active COVID-19 cases. Sixty-four more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 19,109, according to the bulletin.
A total of 1,82,063 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in the Union Territory and 1,61,358 of them have tested negative while reports of 92 are awaited, it said.
