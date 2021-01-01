Left Menu
Development News Edition

France imposes earlier curfew in 15 departments from Saturday

France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday. "We are taking a decision for 15 departments.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:32 IST
France imposes earlier curfew in 15 departments from Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

France will impose an earlier curfew in 15 northeastern and southeastern departments from Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, starting at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., the government said on Friday.

"We are taking a decision for 15 departments. In a week's time we will assess the impact of this earlier curfew on these 15 departments, on the circulation of the virus elsewhere in the country," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told TF1 television. "Obviously if the situation were to deteriorate futher in some regions, we would take the necessary decisions. The measures are incremental and can of course - in principle - go as far a lockdown," he added.

France has the highest COVID-19 cases count in Western Europe and the fifth in the world, with 2,620,425 in total. The death toll is 64,632. It has already brought in two national lockdowns. Those measures were eased in mid-December, but restaurants and bars are off limits for now and it is not clear when they might re-open, although Jan. 20 was initially floated as a target date.

ILLEGAL RAVE PARTY Attal reiterated on Friday that theatres, cinemas and concert venues would not re-open on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile in northwestern France, some 2,500 people attended an illegal New Year rave party in Lieuron, Brittany, in breach of current curfew rules and clashed with police who failed to stop it, local autorities said. Prosecutors have opened a probe into the illegal organisation of a musical event and violence on persons of authority, the Ille-et-Vilaine prefecture said in a statement.

The health ministry reported 19,927 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Thursday, below Wednesday's more than one-month high of 26,457 but still far from the government's target of less than 5,000 daily additional infections.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at Fordow site

Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to 20 purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday. The move is the latest of several...

Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition

Defying US calls to reduce its dependency on energy supplies from Russia, Serbia on Friday officially launched a new gas link that will bring additional Russian gas to the Balkan country via Bulgaria and Turkey. Serbian President Aleksandar...

Defying Trump, Republican-led U.S. Senate presses ahead to override his veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate began taking steps to override his veto of a major defense bill in a rare New Years Day session on Friday and hand him his first major rebuke 20 days before he leaves office. Rep...

Yemen: Fatal airport attack ‘potentially amounts to a war crime’ – UN envoy

Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law, Mr. Griffiths said on Thursday. A transgression of such magnitude potentially amounts to a war crime. According to video footage, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021