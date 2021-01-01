Left Menu
Vaccination dry run in Pune district tomorrow

Total of 17 registered beneficiaries would undergo the mock drill at three health care centres in Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad, said a senior official from the district health department.The dry run will emulate everything that would take place during the actual vaccination process.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day-long dry run to check the preparations for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted in Pune district on January 2. ''Total of 17 registered beneficiaries would undergo the mock drill at three health care centres in Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad,'' said a senior official from the district health department.

''The dry run will emulate everything that would take place during the actual vaccination process. ''Three rooms -- waiting room, vaccination room and observation room -- have been set up at each centre,'' he added.

