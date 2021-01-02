S Korea extends distancing rules for 2 weeks

South Korea is extending stringent distancing rules for two more weeks as authorities seek to suppress a viral resurgence, while confirming its first case of an apparently more contagious coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Saturday the second highest level of distancing rules will remain in place for the Seoul region until Jan. 17.

He says the third highest level of restrictions will stay in other areas until then. The curbs include bans on social gatherings of more than five people and in-person religious services.

The government will require foreigners entering South Korea to submit negative virus test results starting Jan. 8..