Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination begins in Delhi

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run of the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital, a senior official said here on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:58 IST
Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination begins in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination began in the national capital on Saturday at three sites selected for the purpose, officials said. The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

''Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run of the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital,'' a senior official said here on Saturday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is scheduled to visit a facility in Daryaganj as part of the exercise, he said.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for COVID vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin. From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24. These persons include the healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, six injured as dumper collides with truck due to fog in UP

Three people were killed and six more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sand-laden dumper on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to reduced visibility caused by fog, police said on Saturday. The dumper was on the wrong side o...

2 accused in separate rape cases involving minors sent to jail for 10 years by UP court

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls. Assistant District Government Counsel ADGC Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO ...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run to continue in Assam till actual dose arrives: Official

In order to prepare the medical staff and infrastructure, the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue regularly across Assam till actual vaccination takes place, a senior official said on Saturday. Talking to PTI, National Health Mis...

China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'

Chinas relationship with the United States has reached a new crossroads and could get back on the right track following a period of unprecedented difficulty, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday.Relations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021