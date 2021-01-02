Russia reports 26,301 new coronavirus cases, 447 deaths

... ...
Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, wa...
A 48-hour lockdown began in Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand from 7 am on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19. All offices and business establishments in the town will remain closed for 48 hours, subdivisional magistrate Tushar Saini ...
Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the Indian Premier League IPL, on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league. Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and sai...