Rajasthan conducts anti-Covid vaccination dry runs at 19 centres in 7 districts
Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday conducted dry runs for anti-Covid vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centres protocol for the inoculation, an official said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:55 IST
Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday conducted dry runs for anti-Covid vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centre's protocol for the inoculation, an official said. During the dry runs, the support staff for the inoculation were given training and the state now is ready for the vaccination after receiving the vaccine, he said.
Dry runs for the universal vaccination as per the protocol received from the Centre were held Saturday at 19 centres of seven districts of the state, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan told reporters here. Rajasthan is fully prepared now for the first phase of vaccination, he added. He said he has taken feedback from the centres where dry runs were conducted. Mahajan said he also inspected three vaccination centres in Jaipur to take stock of the preparation. Ajmer CMHO Dr K K Soni said in the first phase, vaccine dose will be given to frontline health workers and about 20,000 health workers in Ajmer will be vaccinated. He said the vaccination will be done in an interval of 42 days and a message received on the mobile phone needs to be shown for the second vaccination.
