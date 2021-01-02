Maharashtra sees 3,218 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Left Menu
The state is now left with 53,137 active coronavirus cases.With 66,607 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,28,90,441, the official said. Maharashtras COVID-19 tally is as follows Positive cases 19,38,854, new cases 3,218, death toll 49,631, discharged 18,34,935, active cases 53,137, people tested so far 1,28,90,441.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,38,854 as the state recorded 3,218 fresh infections, a health department official said. With 51 fatalities being reported during the day, the overall death toll reached 49,631, he said.

A total of 2,110 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 18,34,935. The state is now left with 53,137 active coronavirus cases.

With 66,607 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,28,90,441, the official said. Mumbai city reported 593 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,94,660, while its death toll rose to 11,132 with seven patients dying.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,083 new coronavirus positive cases, raising the total count to 6,63,147. A total of 19,131 people have died so far in the region, the official said. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,65,228 and death toll at 4,917.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,82,000 and deaths at 11,301, the official said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,575 cases and 3,968 fatalities until now, while Aurangabad division's case tally is 72,681 and death count 1,936.

Latur division has reported 78,808 cases until now and 2,408 fatalities. Akola division has 65,344 cases while 1,496 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease so far.

Nagpur division has 1,94,216 infections and 4,405 fatalities, the official informed. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,38,854, new cases: 3,218, death toll: 49,631, discharged: 18,34,935, active cases: 53,137, people tested so far: 1,28,90,441.

