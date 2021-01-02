Left Menu
COVID-19: Nagpur sees 384 cases, 11 deaths, 264 recoveries

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:11 IST
Nagpur on Saturday reported 384 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the district to 1,24,550, while 11 patients died and 264 recovered during the day, an official said. The toll is 3,951 and the recovery count is 1,16,682, leaving the district with 3,917 active cases, he added.

With 5,000 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in the district went up to 9,39,824. PTI CLS BNM BNM

