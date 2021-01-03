Left Menu
Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

The celebrated former cricketers blood pressure is 11070 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Gangulys condition. He is, however, out of danger now, one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 10:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SGanguly99)

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a ''mild'' heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

''He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now,'' a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said. The celebrated former cricketer's blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly's condition. ''He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now,'' one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said. The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

