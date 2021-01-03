Left Menu
Development News Edition

Approval to vaccines 'turning point' in India's fight against COVID-19: Niti Aayog

New Delhi, Jan 3 PTI Terming the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use as turning point in Indias fight against COVID-19, Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Sunday said the speed with which scientists and the industry came together to meet this challenge epitomizes the spirit and potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 17:46 IST
Approval to vaccines 'turning point' in India's fight against COVID-19: Niti Aayog
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Terming the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use as ''turning point'' in India's fight against COVID-19, Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Sunday said the speed with which scientists and the industry came together to meet this challenge epitomizes the spirit and potential of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. India's drug regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

''Today is a turning point in India's fight against Covid-19 as two Made-in-India vaccines get approval for emergency use,'' the Niti Aayog said in a tweet quoting Paul, who is also the Chairman of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. ''The speed with which our scientists and industry came together to meet this challenge, epitomizes the spirit and potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' it added.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). ''After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation,'' DCGI Dr V G Somani told a press conference here. This paves the way for the roll out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days. The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, ''Happy new year, everyone! All the risks Serum Institute of India took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks." Also, the authority granted Cadila Healthcare the permission to conduct the Phase III clinical trial of its vaccine candidate in India, Somani said.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson warns COVID-19 lockdown may get tougher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the current tiered system of lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 may have to be toughened further as the UK grapples with the new strain of the coronavirus. As teachers unions have be...

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher ...

COVID-19 vaccine approval: All risks paid off, proud moment for India, say SII, Bharat Biotech

With the government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in India in the coming weeks, while Bharat Biotech termed the nod to Covaxin as a giant leap fo...

Spinny to expand to Mumbai, Kolkata, 2 other cities in 2021

Online used car retailing platform Spinny plans to expand its presence in four new cities in 2021, including Mumbai and Kolkata. The company saw a 82 per cent growth in 2020, selling 9,100 cars in the year on the back of expanded network an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021