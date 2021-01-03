Left Menu
Noida: COVID-19 cases cross 25K; recovery rate 98.18 pc

Noida UP, Jan 3 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 25 new cases that pushed its inflection tally to 25,017, while the districts recovery rate reached 98.18 per cent, official data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:02 IST
Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 25 new cases that pushed its inflection tally to 25,017, while the district's recovery rate reached 98.18 per cent, official data showed. The number of active cases in the district also came down to 364 from 386 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 47 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,563, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 98.18 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 12,858 from 13,316 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,66,910 and the death toll climbed to 8,403 on Sunday, the data showed..

