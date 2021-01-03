Odisha logs 192 new COVID-19 cases;Patnaik hails nod to two home made vaccines

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday increased to 3,30,309 with 192 more people testing positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,883, a health department official said. The state also saw recovery of as many as 244 patients taking the number of the COVID-19 cured persons to 3,26,209, which is 98.75 per cent of the caseload.

Odishas case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.57 per cent, he said. During the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Bharat Biotech as 'Covaxin' is recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 for emergency use authorisation in India.

''This will strengthen the vaccination efforts for the entire country'', he said. Patnaik said that its a matter of great pride that two 'Made In India' vaccines have received emergency use approval by the panel of experts.

The country's drugs regulator Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The entire nation is grateful to our scientific community for their hard work and commitment in the face of the adversity, the Odisha CM added.

Of the 192 new positive cases in Odisha, 109 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said. Six districts -- Bhadrak, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Malkangiri -- did not report any new case since Saturday.

Sundargarh district recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by Angul at 24 and Bolangir (17). Three deaths were reported from Bolangir, Ganjam and Sundergarh districts.

Odisha currently has 2,164 active cases, which is 0.65 per cent of the states caseload. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients in the state died due to comorbidities.

The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 4.71 per cent, the official said. Over 70 lakh samples have been examined so far, including 12,049 on Saturday, he added.