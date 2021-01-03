Nagpur police's sniffer dog Shera dies of hip dysplasia

Nagpur police's sniffer dog Shera,who was an integral part of sabotage checks, VVIP securitydetails and protection of vital installations in the city forthe past nine years, died on Sunday after a long battle withhip dysplasia, an official said

The canine, who was part of the city's police's BombDetection and Disposal Squad, was being treated in theVeterinary College and Hospital here, and died at 8am, hesaid

Hip dysplasia is a skeletal condition commonly seen inlarge dog breeds, in which the ball and socket of the hipjoint do not fit or develop properly.