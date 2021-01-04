Left Menu
UP: Ballia CMO dies of COVID-19

The chief medical officer CMO of Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district died of COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 8,403 COVID-19 deaths and 5,88,171 cases, according to official data.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:57 IST
UP: Ballia CMO dies of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died of COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. CMO Jitendra Pal died at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Additional CMO Harinandan said.

Pal was taken to the hospital on December 29 after his condition deteriorated, he said. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 8,403 COVID-19 deaths and 5,88,171 cases, according to official data.

