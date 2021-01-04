UP: Ballia CMO dies of COVID-19

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district died of COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. CMO Jitendra Pal died at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, Additional CMO Harinandan said.

Pal was taken to the hospital on December 29 after his condition deteriorated, he said. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 8,403 COVID-19 deaths and 5,88,171 cases, according to official data.