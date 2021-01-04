Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as India's leap of science and manifestation of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:29 IST
Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President
Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as India's leap of science and manifestation of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Naidu, as quoted in a release from Vice President's Secretariat, stressed that this development can benefit not only Indians but the larger humanity. He also appealed the people to express same spirit in taking the vaccine as they did while persevering through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"India is in the forefront of shielding the humanity from the deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass produce the much-needed vaccine and offer its own version as well. India's indigenous vaccine (Covaxin) has certain unique features based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve kudos for foresight perseverance and fruition of spirited efforts," the release read. Referring to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in preceding year, Naidu hailed the spirited scientific efforts to come out with vaccines.

He further said, "While the celebrations can wait till every needy person gets the vaccine shot, it's not out of context to say cheers to this optimistic moment." He noted that India's spirited efforts towards making vaccines available offers hope to people across the globe conferring on India the leadership role in the collective fight against the most dreaded health challenge of the last 100 years since the outbreak of Spanish Flu.

Noting that development and administering of vaccine is guided by a stringent regime of protocols and strict monitoring of attendant data without any compromise, the Vice President referred to the regulator's assurance to the nation of due diligence before giving nod to the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin yesterday. "India's leap of science with the vaccine announcement is a clear manifestation of the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates what a self-reliant India means not only to its people but also to the rest of the world. India standing tall at this critical moment is one of great reckoning. It vindicates our ethos of sharing with and caring for all. The soon to start vaccine roll out is a certain beginning towards leaving the miseries and anxieties of the last year behind," the release stated.

Naidu observed that the country rose in unison in 2020 in handling the COVID situation with the national leadership both in the Centre and in the States/Union Territories (UTs) working together.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Love, tech and online abuse of women in the time of coronavirus

When Priyas boyfriend posted a nude photo of her online, he told her it would give her a confidence boost by making her an object of desire for other men.Instead she felt powerless knowing that someone she loved had shared an intimate photo...

Cricket-England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, Englands cricket board said on Monday.Eng...

Govt looks to launch seaplane services with airline operators: Ports Min

The government is in the process to launch seaplane services on several routes, including Delhi-Ayodhya, in collaboration with the airline operators, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday. The development follows the ...

Ericsson signs five-year 5G agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group

Ericsson on Monday announced the signing of a strategic five-year 5G agreement with Qatars Ooredoo Group to digitally transform and modernize the latters existing mobile networks across its operating companies in 10 countries including Qata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021