South Africa testing whether vaccines work against variant

South Africa has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19, including 29,577 deaths, according to Monday figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.South Africas seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 14.68 new cases per 100,000 people on December 20 to 23.20 new cases per 100,000 people on January 3.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:46 IST
South Africa testing whether vaccines work against variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists in South Africa are urgently testing to see if the vaccines for COVID-19 will be effective against the country's variant virus. The genomic studies come as Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, and other experts in the UK have said they worry that vaccines may not be effective against the South African variant.

"This is the most pressing question facing us right now," said Dr Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases expert who is working on the country's genomic studies of the variant. "We are urgently doing experiments in the laboratory to test the variant,'' against the blood of people with antibodies and against the blood of people who have received vaccines, Lessells told The Associated Press Monday.

The tests, called neutralizing assays, will help determine the reliability of vaccines against the variant, he said. The South African variant, 501.V2, is more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus and has rapidly become dominant in the country's coastal areas. It is expected that the variant will quickly become dominant inland in Johannesburg, the country's largest city, and the surrounding Gauteng province, he said.

South Africa is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 with rapidly rising numbers of cases and deaths that are surpassing what the country experienced in its first surge in late July last year. South Africa has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19, including 29,577 deaths, according to Monday figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 14.68 new cases per 100,000 people on December 20 to 23.20 new cases per 100,000 people on January 3. The rolling average of daily deaths has doubled over the past two weeks from 0.34 deaths per 100,000 people on Dec. 20 to 0.68 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 3. As South Africa's hospitals neared capacity, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced a return to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease, including a ban on the sales of liquor and the closure of many public beaches and banning public gatherings.

The COVID-19 virus is prone to mutations and the creation of new variants, Lessells said. "As more genomic surveillance is done and better genomic surveillance is done, we will almost certainly see more variants in other parts of the world," he said.

