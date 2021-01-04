Left Menu
France criticised for slow vaccine rollout

In France, a country of 67 million people, just 516 people were vaccinated in the first six days while Germanys first-week total surpassed 200,000 and Italys was over 100,000.

France's cautious approach to its virus vaccine rollout appears to have backfired, leaving just a few hundred people vaccinated after the first week and rekindling anger over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting with top government officials Monday afternoon to address the vaccine strategy and other virus developments.

In France, a country of 67 million people, just 516 people were vaccinated in the first six days while Germanys first-week total surpassed 200,000 and Italys was over 100,000. Millions, meanwhile, have been vaccinated in the U.S. and China. The slow vaccine rollout is being blamed on mismanagement and staffing shortages during end-of-year vacations – as well as a complex consent policy designed to accommodate broad vaccine skepticism among the French public.

Doctors and opposition politicians pleaded Monday for speedier access to vaccines. "It's a state scandal," said Jean Rottner, president of the Grand-Est region of eastern France, where infections are surging and some hospitals are overwhelmed. "Getting vaccinated is becoming more complicated than buying a car."

