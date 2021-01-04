Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands brings forward start of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Health Mnister Hugo de Jonge had said last week that it was impossible to start vaccinations before the end of this week as local health authorities did not have the necessary IT systems in place.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:55 IST
Netherlands brings forward start of COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, bringing the start forward by two days. Health workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or care for elderly in nursing homes will be among the first vaccinated, the health ministry said on Monday.

The government had come under public pressure to accelerate its vaccination plans after other European Union member states started rolling out vaccination programmes, and had been urged to help critical care workers first. Health Mnister Hugo de Jonge had said last week that it was impossible to start vaccinations before the end of this week as local health authorities did not have the necessary IT systems in place. Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have remained high in recent weeks, despite a tough lockdown in which all schools and many stores were closed last month.

Also Read: Dutch exporters fear fruit will rot if Brexit deal not done

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK reports record 58,784 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 58,784 cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a further 407 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test.That compared with 54,990 new cases and 454 new deaths announced on Sunday....

Sukhbir slams Centre for 'misusing' Punjab Governor's office

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of misusing the office of the Punjab Governor by summoning the states top officers for explanations. Badal also asked the Governor not to become a mouthpiece of ...

Left home with Muslim man as atmosphere not conducive for study, woman tells court; agrees to return

A woman who had allegedly eloped with a Muslim man as the environment at home was not conducive to study, told Delhi High Court on Monday that she was ready to return home after the parents assured that they would respect her wishes. A benc...

CAB president requests BCCI to release balance amount for Eden Gardens' indoor facility

The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya on Monday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal to release the balance amounts due under the apex bodys infrastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021