C'garh sees 1,147 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, 1,170 recoveries

With 1,147 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,83,515 and toll to 3,412, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered reached 2,70,337 after 88 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,082 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 9,766 active cases, he added.

''Raipur district reported 140 new cases, taking its total count to 53,326, including 727 deaths. Durg recorded 139 new cases, Bilaspur 89, Rajnandgaon 77 and Janjgir-Champa 75. Of the 12 fatalities recorded during the day, four took place on Monday, six on Sunday and two earlier,'' he said.

With 28,769 samples examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 36,08,970. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,83,515, New cases 1,147, Deaths 3,412, Recovered 2,70,337, Active cases 9,766, tests today 28,769, total tests 36,08,970.