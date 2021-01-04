Left Menu
15 new COVID-19 cases in Noida; recovery rate 98.29 pc

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 12,505 from 12,858 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,67,964 and the death toll climbed to 8,413 on Monday, the data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 15 new coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 25,032, while its recovery rate surged to 98.29 per cent, official data showed. The active cases in the district also came down further to 337 from 364 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 42 more patients got discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 24,605, the fifth highest in a district in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported 90 deaths due to COVID-19 so far, with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

