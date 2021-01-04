600 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Karnataka

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:31 IST
Karnataka added 600 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,22,538 and the toll to 12,110, the health department said on Monday. This was a fall from 810 cases and eight deaths recorded on Sunday.

The day also saw 728 patients getting discharged after recovery and the active cases stood at 10,207. The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,22,538, which includes 12,110 deaths and 9,00,202 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin A total of 196 people are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said.

As many as 298 of the fresh cases reported on Monday were from Bengaluru Urban, which also accounted for one fatality. Udupi and Vijayapura reported one death each.

No district in Karnataka, other than Bengaluru, crossed above 40 infections, while 27 districts reported no deaths. Haveri had zero cases and deaths.

Chitradurga was second in number of cases 37, Hassan had 27, Mysuru 20, Chikkaballapura 19, Kalaburagi 18, Dakshina Kannada 16 and 15 each in Ballari and Dharwad. A total of 1.42 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 99,166 were done on Monday alone, the bulletin said.

