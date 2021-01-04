503 more international travellers quarantined in Mumbai

Of nearly 1,100 more travellers who arrived at the international airport here from Europe, West Asia and South Africa, 503 were quarantined in the city in view of fresh protocols devised in backdrop of the new COVID-19 variant found in the UK, a civic official said on Monday. The senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 1,099 travellers arrived at the international airport on Sunday in 15 flights from Europe, West Asia and South Africa.

Of these, 503 travellers were quarantined at multiple facilities (hotels) in the city, while 538 were sent to other states, he said. The official said 58 travellers were exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine rules.

The civic body has made seven-day institutional quarantine at hotels mandatory for asymptomatic patients arriving from overseas and they will have to undergo RT-PCR test on the 5th and 6th day. According to amended Standard Operating Procedure, the travellers will have to stay in home quarantine for another seven days if they test negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test.

