15.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 4.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 00:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,563,260 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 15,418,500 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 2, the agency had administered 4,225,756 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 13,071,925 doses. A total of 2,533,925 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 365,294 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The agency also reported 20,558,489 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 212,117 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,418 to 350,664. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 versus its previous report a day earlier.(http://bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

