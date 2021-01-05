FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to introduce tougher coronavirus restrictions in England at midnight on Monday, in a new national lockdown to try to reduce a surge in COVID-19 cases.

EUROPE * Spanish doctors and health experts expressed frustration on Monday at the slow start to the country's campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, with fewer than 90,000 people vaccinated since the EU approved a vaccine two weeks ago.

* The underlying level of COVID-19 disease in Ireland is now higher than during the first wave in April and May after authorities reported another daily record of 6,110 cases on Monday. * Scottish police have arrested Margaret Ferrier, a member of Britain's parliament, for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules when she made a long train journey last year after testing positive for the virus.

* Germany weighed whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to make scarce supplies go further, and Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks. * The Dutch government will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, bringing the start forward by two days.

* UK scientists expressed concern on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain may not be able to protect against a new variant of the coronavirus that emerged in South Africa and has spread internationally. * Spain's Catalonia region tightened restrictions, Scotland ordered people to stay at home and Germany headed towards extending its lockdown until Jan. 31.

AMERICAS * Brazil has confirmed its first two cases of the new British coronavirus variant, Sao Paulo state's health secretariat said.

* New York state will begin fining hospitals that do not administer allotted COVID-19 vaccines within a week of receiving their supplies and will decline to provide them with further doses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam's heath ministry has proposed suspending or limiting incoming flights from at least 34 countries and territories that have detected cases of the new COVID-19 variant first found in Britain, the government said on Monday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Lebanon announced a full lockdown for three weeks, including a night curfew, to stem a rise in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals in a country already facing financial meltdown. * The OPEC+ group of oil producers should be vigilant and cautious despite a generally optimistic market environment because demand for fuels is still fragile and the new variant of coronavirus is unpredictable, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said.

* eSwatini aims to vaccinate all its 1.3 million people against COVID-19 and will set aside at least 200 million emalangeni ($14 million) to do so, senior officials in the southern African kingdom said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd will manufacture and sell Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, the companies said. * India's Bharat Biotech is aiming to have a production capacity of about 700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, according to a top executive of the biotechnology company.

* Private Brazilian clinics plan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech, their association said in a statement on Monday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

