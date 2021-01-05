Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study highlights key role of 'junk DNA' in regulating rhythms

The researchers from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC) suggest the impact of non-coding microRNAs on circadian rhythms is tissue-specific and may reveal new insights into disease processes.

ANI | California | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:53 IST
New study highlights key role of 'junk DNA' in regulating rhythms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The researchers from Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC) suggest the impact of non-coding microRNAs on circadian rhythms is tissue-specific and may reveal new insights into disease processes. The study proclaims that the molecular circadian 'clocks' that exist in cells throughout the body, governs more than just sleep and wake cycles. Hence, they are crucial to many aspects of human health. For more than a decade researchers have been trying to figure out what makes them tick, in search of new insights into diseases like Alzheimer's, cancer and diabetes.

Until now, that research has focused on what is known as clock genes, which encode proteins that drive oscillating cycles of gene expression affecting physiology and behaviour. But the research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals the discovery of a new cog in the circadian clock - a genome-wide regulatory layer made up of small chains of non-coding nucleotides known as micro RNAs (miRNAs). Steve Kay, Provost Professor of neurology, biomedical engineering, and quantitative computational biology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC said "We've seen how the function of these clock genes are really important in many different diseases. But what we were blind to was a whole different funky kind of genes network that also is important for circadian regulation and this is the whole crazy world of what we call non-coding microRNA."

'Junk DNA' proves to be a valuable tool in circadian rhythms, according to scientists. Formerly thought to be 'junk DNA', miRNAs are now known to affect gene expression by preventing messenger RNA from making proteins. Past research has indicated miRNAs may have a role in the function of circadian clocks but determining which of the hundreds of miRNAs in the genome might be involved remained a problem.

Kay and his team, led by Lili Zhou, a research associate in the Keck School's Department of Neurology, turned to the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF) in San Diego which has created robots capable of high throughput experiments. Working with scientists at the institute, Zhou developed a high throughput screen for a robot to test the close to 1000 miRNAs by individually transferring them into cells the team had engineered to glow on and off, based on the cell's 24-hour circadian clock cycle.

"The collaboration with GNF helped us to systematically identify which of the hundreds of miRNAs might be the ones modulating circadian rhythms," said Zhou. "Much to our surprise," said Kay, "we discovered about 110 to 120 miRNAs that do this."

With the help of Caitlyn Miller, a biochemistry undergraduate from USC Dornsife, researchers then verified the impact on circadian rhythms by inactivating certain miRNAs identified by the screen in their line of glowing cells. Knocking out the miRNAs had the opposite effect on the cells' circadian rhythm as adding them to the cells. Researchers also focused on the physiologic and behavioural impacts of miRNAs. They analyzed the behaviour of mice with a particular cluster of miRNAs inactivated - miR 183/96/182 - and saw that inactivating the cluster interfered with their wheel-running behaviour in the dark compared with control mice.

They then examined the impact of the miRNA cluster on the brain, retina, and lung tissue, and found that inactivating the cluster affected circadian rhythms in a different way in each tissue type - suggesting that the way the miRNAs regulate the circadian clock is tissue specific. Understanding the impact of miRNAs on the circadian clock in individual tissue could reveal new ways of treating or preventing specific diseases.

"In the brain we're interested in connecting the clock to diseases like Alzheimer's, in the lung we're interested in connecting the clock to diseases like asthma. Next, we will model disease states in animals and in cells and look at how these microRNAs are functioning in those disease states," said Kay. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Zhou

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepali migrant labourer held in Himachal with over 6 kg opium

Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur,...

Teen strangled to death, 1 held

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the daughter of his colleague here, police said on Tuesday. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in her house when her parents were not present on December 31, New Mandi police station inc...

An 'orchard of bad apples' weighs on new Afghan peace talks

Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban on Tuesday aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict even as hopes wane and frustration and fear grow over a spike in violence across Afghanistan that has combatants on...

TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia's US camp by one month

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punias training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday. Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021