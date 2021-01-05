Russia reports 24,246 new coronavirus cases, 518 deaths

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur,...
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the daughter of his colleague here, police said on Tuesday. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in her house when her parents were not present on December 31, New Mandi police station inc...
Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban on Tuesday aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict even as hopes wane and frustration and fear grow over a spike in violence across Afghanistan that has combatants on...
Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punias training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday. Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Gam...