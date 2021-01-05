Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
Vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said both the companies jointly pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the world. The Drugs Controller General of India DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of the city-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:43 IST
Vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said both the companies jointly pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and the world. In a joint statement posted on their respective twitter accounts, the companies said Serum Institute Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines.
We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for the people and countries alike, we hear by communicate our joint pledge to provide global axis for our COVID-19 vaccines, they said in the statement. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of the city-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
