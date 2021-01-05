Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durban Mayor isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19

According to a statement from his office, Kaunda has since urged eThekwini residents to continue to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements and organising super-spreader events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:47 IST
Durban Mayor isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19
“The province continues ranking the third highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 19% of the cases,” the provincial department said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is currently isolating at home and remains in good health after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from his office, Kaunda has since urged eThekwini residents to continue to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements and organising super-spreader events.

He has also called upon families that are having funerals to keep the number of mourners below 50 and for mourners to go straight home after the proceedings have ended.

"This second wave of COVID-19 is so vicious that by now at least we all have close family members, friends and relatives who have succumbed to it. Therefore, we must continue to work together to flatten the curve by adhering to all safety protocols," said Kaunda.

Meanwhile, the Mayor has cautioned against those who continue to peddle conspiracy theories about the pandemic to desist from spreading misinformation. This he said, goes against accepted protocols in the fight against this virus.

"We continue to be guided by science as advised by the Department of Health. Unfortunately, some people are spreading false information about the installation of 5G and linking it to the spread of COVID-19 in the city. This has created an impression that we are a city that is averse to technological innovation," he said.

"EThekwini is determined to become a smart city and we will continue to embrace programmes that are aimed at fast-tracking this process. Ultimately, our goal is to be the centre of digital transformation in the country in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution programme," Kaunda added.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department, the province recorded 3 959 new cases on Monday.

"The province continues ranking the third highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 19% of the cases," the provincial department said.

In addition, the province also ranks the fourth highest countrywide in terms of fatalities, accounting fie 4 805 deaths of which 149 happened at home.

The department said the eThekwini Metro Municipality consistently records the highest number of new cases daily.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK

Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain after an Iranian arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.At the same time the health ministry reported that Iran...

JD(U) MLA claims he ensured BJP candidate s defeat in adjoining Bihar seat

In an embarrassment to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, a party MLA has claimed to have ensured the defeat of an arrogant BJP candidate in an adjoining constituency by refusing to campaign in favour of the latter. A video clip of Nar...

Switzerland records 28 cases of coronavirus variant from Britain, so far

Switzerland has recorded 28 documented cases of COVID-19 infections caused by an especially infectious variant of the new coronavirus that has been circulating rapidly in Britain, Swiss health officials said on Tuesday....

Vietnam suspends flights from Britain, South Africa over COVID-19 variants

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suspended inbound flights from countries with new COVID-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday.Phuc has told authorities to work on a list of other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021