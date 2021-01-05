Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 201.58 cr for installation of PSA Oxygen Plants

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust is allocating Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:46 IST
PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 201.58 cr for installation of PSA Oxygen Plants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust is allocating Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the total project cost includes Rs 137.33 crores towards supply and commissioning of the plants and management fee of Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) and around Rs 64.25 crores towards Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC).

The procurement will be done by the Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) - an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 162 plants with a total capacity of 154.19 MT are to be installed in 32 States/UTs, according to the PMO.

The government hospitals where these plants are to be installed have been identified in consultation with the states/UTs concerned. The plants have a warranty for the first three years. For the next seven years, the project includes CAMC.

Routine Organisation and Management (O&M) is to be done by the hospitals/states. After the CAMC period, the entire O and M will be borne by the hospitals/states, the PMO said. (ANI)

Also Read: Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to invest in biotech ReiThera to support COVID-19 vaccine development

Italy will invest in local biotech company ReiThera to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Tuesday after the government called results of a Phase 1 trial encouraging. ReiThera is developing the vaccine...

SC asks Punjab govt to place chargesheet filed against former Punjab DGP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to place before it the chargesheet filed against former Punjab Director General of Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Junior Engineer B...

Ireland to consider COVID-19 restrictions on manufacturing, construction

Irish government ministers are to consider COVID-19 restrictions on both the manufacturing and construction sectors and a possible closure of schools until at least the end of January at a meeting today, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for tepid open with focus on Georgia elections

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgias Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. While a blue sweep of Congress could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021