Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:25 IST
Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home

The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London Women's Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,'' Morgan said Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.''

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU urges Bosnian authorities to take action to address alarming migrant situation

Moscow Russia, December 21 ANISputnik EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday called on the authorities in Bosnia and H...

German court sentences synagogue gunman to life in prison

A German court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing two people in a shooting attack near a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year.The Naumburg Higher Regional Court found the man, refe...

BRIEF-Whole Of EU Imposes Travel Ban On UK Until Midnight Tomorrow - ITV Reporter Tweet

Dec 21 Reuters - WHOLE OF EU IMPOSES TRAVEL BAN ON UK UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROW - ITV REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly37Ibt1v...

DDC polls: Police foil bid to trigger violence during counting of votes in Poonch; several arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several people in Poonch district on Monday night and claimed to have foiled an attempt to trigger violence during the counting of votes in the District Development Council DDC elections. The exact numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020