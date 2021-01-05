Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time

The UK has also reported a total of more than 2,720,000 confirmed cases.England and Scotland have announced new lockdowns, with people told to stay at home.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:36 IST
UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday. The number of people who have tested positive in the country has reached 60,916, it said as a new variant of the coronavirus was pushing up UK infection rates.

A further 830 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday, the BBC reported. The country has reported a total of 76,305 deaths. The UK has also reported a total of more than 2,720,000 confirmed cases.

England and Scotland have announced new lockdowns, with people told to stay at home. On Monday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in England must stay indoors other than for limited exceptions - such as food shopping, exercise or work that cannot be done at home.

The number of new daily cases in the UK has consistently been over 50,000 since December 29..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity approaches 2-1/2-year high; COVID-19 hitting supply chains

U.S. factory activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 2-12 years in December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pull demand away from services towards goods, though spiraling new infections are causing bottlenecks in supply...

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if t...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021