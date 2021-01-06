Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Colombia's food and drug regulator on Tuesday authorized emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, joining other countries that have already approved coronavirus vaccines. Colombia has agreed to buy 10 million doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as 9 million from Janssen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 06:20 IST
Colombia regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Colombia's food and drug regulator on Tuesday authorized emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, joining other countries that have already approved coronavirus vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has shown a 95% success rate, was formally approved by the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima).

"This is a very important step," Duque said in his nightly broadcast, adding the approval for the vaccine had been given in record time. The country now awaits approval for vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit Janssen, Duque added.

Patients aged 60 and over, or with co-morbidities such as asthma and diabetes, will be among the first in line for vaccines, as well as health workers. Colombia has agreed to buy 10 million doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as 9 million from Janssen. The country has also secured 20 million vaccine doses via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism.

Colombia will receive its first delivery of 1.7 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses in February, with vaccinations beginning immediately, according to the minister of health. Colombia, which has reported 1.7 million coronavirus infections and 44,426 deaths from COVID-19, the disease it causes, aims to vaccinate 35.7 million of its 50 million inhabitants.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders ban on transactions with eight more Chinese apps

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay to protect Americas national security, citing the steps taken by India to ban more than 200 Chinese connected ...

U.S. judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge

A federal judge in Alaska on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administrations planned auction of oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge could proceed as planned on Wednesday.The order by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason co...

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Black man

Wisconsin prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer of criminal charges in the shooting a Black man from behind in the presence of his young children, leaving him paralyzed and triggering deadly protests that inflamed U.S. racia...

QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the citys national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the democratic opposition under the new law. The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021