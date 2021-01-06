Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China introduced more restrictions near Beijing as local infections rose, while the World Health Organization expressed disappointment the country had not yet authorised a team of international experts to examine the origins of the novel coronavirus.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * French ministers told hospitality industry representatives that restaurants and cafes will not re-open on the anticipated Jan. 20 date.

* Spain increased the pace of its campaign to inoculate people, with close to 140,000 people vaccinated. * Germany is extending its nationwide lockdown until the end of the month and introducing tougher restrictions.

* The BBC said it would be providing its biggest education offer in its history as England and Scotland entered new lockdowns, which will see most children out of school. AMERICAS

* Los Angeles health officials have told first responders to stop bringing adult patients who cannot be resuscitated to hospitals, citing a shortage of beds and staff. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the whole nation was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people.

* Brazil's syringe manufacturers said they will supply 30 million syringes and needles for the country's vaccination program after the government said it would requisition surplus supplies. * Colombia has authorized emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australian health authorities are bringing forward the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines by two weeks to early March.

* North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded party workers for ensuring "stable situations" against the pandemic, even as he said his five-year economic plan had failed "tremendously". MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria hopes to get 42 million COVID-19 vaccines to cover one-fifth of its population through the global COVAX scheme. * Senegal President Macky Sall announced a new state of emergency.

* Iran and Oman have registered their first two cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc may take about two months to determine whether doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine can be halved to double the supply of the shots in the United States, according to the agency. * There is no indication that the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is more transmissible than the one spreading fast in Britain, the World Health Organization's technical chief on COVID-19 said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, as sporadic coronavirus outbreaks tempered the recovery in consumer confidence and weighed on new business growth.

* British new car sales fell nearly 30% last year in their biggest annual drop since 1943 as lockdown measures hit the sector. * Thailand's economic outlook would be substantially affected by a surge in coronavirus cases, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

