Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea rolls out mass testing for 70,000 prisoners and staff

Authorities will complete mass testing on some 70,000 prison inmates and staff nationwide, as the number of confirmed cases linked to prisons throughout the country surged to 1,191. The health authorities will also decide whether to extend flight suspensions from Britain after at least 12 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus had been found, said Yoon.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:57 IST
South Korea rolls out mass testing for 70,000 prisoners and staff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea rolled out mass testing for 52 prisons in the country after a massive prison outbreak and may extend flight suspensions from Britain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases, the health minister said on Wednesday. Over half of the total 2,292 inmates and personnel in a prison in southeastern Seoul were tested positive after a first cluster infection was reported within the prison last month, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

The justice ministry is separating the confirmed inmates by transferring them to a designated hospital, said Yoon. Authorities will complete mass testing on some 70,000 prison inmates and staff nationwide, as the number of confirmed cases linked to prisons throughout the country surged to 1,191.

The health authorities will also decide whether to extend flight suspensions from Britain after at least 12 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus had been found, said Yoon. The country had already extended a ban on direct flights from Britain until Jan. 7, and required any passengers arriving from that country or South Africa to undergo testing before departure.

The country reported 840 new cases as of midnight on Tuesday, a slight uptick from 715 a day before, bringing the national tally to 65,818 infections with 1,027 deaths. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Vaccine dosing intervals: What countries are doing around the world

As the world races to contain rising COVID-19 infections fuelled by new coronavirus variants, some countries are seeking to counter low vaccine supplies with dosing patterns or volumes that stray from how the shots were tested in clinical t...

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was already accomplished in January last year before third seasons premiere in April. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth season ...

Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31 - paper

Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday. The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater po...

UN officials condemn killing of Hazaras in Pakistan's Mach coalfield

United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and United Nations General Assembly UNGA President Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for the killing of 11 Hazaras in Mach coalfield, reported Dawn. The secretary-general stron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021