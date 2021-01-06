Left Menu
Nigeria: "Currently assessing the infrastructural gaps", says Olorunnimbe Mamora on COVID-19 vaccine supply

"In terms of vaccines, the lead agency, NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries."

Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NphcdaNG)

To fix the roadblocks in the healthcare value chain the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Nigeria is working with its partner for the smooth functioning of the COVID vaccines when available, stated the Federal Government, according to a report by Niarametrics.

Reportedly disclosing the infrastructural gaps earlier on Tuesday, Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Health Minister of State, said in the Presidential Task Force brief on the COVID-19.

Olorunimbe said, "in terms of vaccines, the lead agency, NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries".

He announced that the agency is assessing the gaps it would face in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. He further added that the "particular attention in this regard is therefore being focused on passengers arriving from the UK and South Africa. We appeal to all states to increase testing to enable us to know exactly where we are. This will enable us to put in place measures to check transmission and provide treatment for patients."

Olorunimbe also said that the Federal Government is also working to ensure that the hospitals have a sufficient amount of oxygen tanks available.

Stating, "the Federal Government has been making spirited efforts at ensuring availability of oxygen on a short term basis through collaboration with CACOVID, while pursuing the process for nationwide equitable and sustainable oxygen availability at federal tertiary hospitals as well as state-owned hospitals. It is important to state that the ultimate plan in terms of medical oxygen supply is based on systematic oxygen assessment and gaps identification in the country, bordering on severe disequilibrium, uneven storage/demand ratio, distribution logistics challenges and equipment and plant dilapidation".

"Our oxygen availability intervention plan is targeted at immediate, medium and long-term plans with special attention to COVID-19 high burden areas such as FCT, Lagos and Kaduna", he added.

