Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
1129 a.m.Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths. 947 a.m.Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push Indias virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114 Government. 941 a.m.Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:40 p.m.
Grammy Awards shifted to March from January due to pandemic concerns. 11:42 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on January 7, 8. 11:36 a.m.
Puducherry adds 34 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 38,334. 11:29 a.m.
Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths. 11:20 a.m.
One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,949. 10:53 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh records three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744. 9:49 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,27,546, while 99,97,272 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:47 a.m.
Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114: Government. 9:41 a.m.
Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247. 9:27 a.m.
Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicobar Islands
- Union Health Ministry
- India
- Thane
- Andaman
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study
India reports 19,556 new coronavirus cases, active cases at 2.92 lakh
Let it go and move on: Smith's advice to deflated India after Adelaide debacle
PayPal's Xoom adds UPI payments enabling NRIs and PIOs to remit money to India in real-time
Urdu Bulletin: New strain of coronavirus, precautions by India dominate media space