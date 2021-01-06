Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:40 p.m.

Grammy Awards shifted to March from January due to pandemic concerns. 11:42 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on January 7, 8. 11:36 a.m.

Puducherry adds 34 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 38,334. 11:29 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths. 11:20 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,949. 10:53 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh records three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744. 9:49 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,27,546, while 99,97,272 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:47 a.m.

Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114: Government. 9:41 a.m.

Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247. 9:27 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9.