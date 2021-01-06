Left Menu
1129 a.m.Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths. 947 a.m.Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push Indias virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114 Government. 941 a.m.Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:40 p.m.

Grammy Awards shifted to March from January due to pandemic concerns. 11:42 a.m.

COVID-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on January 7, 8. 11:36 a.m.

Puducherry adds 34 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 38,334. 11:29 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths. 11:20 a.m.

One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,949. 10:53 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh records three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744. 9:49 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,27,546, while 99,97,272 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:47 a.m.

Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114: Government. 9:41 a.m.

Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247. 9:27 a.m.

Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9.

Latest News

Nurse first in Netherlands to get COVID-19 vaccination

A Dutch nurse on Wednesday became the first person in the Netherlands to receive a COVID-19 shot as one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the new coronavirus got underway after a late start.Sanna Elkadiri, a 39-year-old who cares f...

Court okays Trump administration auctioning oil drilling rights in Alaska reserve

Alaska US, January 6 ANISputnik A US federal judge has turned down requests by conservation and indigenous groups to prevent the outgoing administration from selling oil and gas leases to drilling companies in Alaskas Arctic National Wildli...

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...
