South Africa: Authorities facing 'coffin shortage', says NFDA

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa, the country is facing a shortage of coffins with increasing COVID-19 deaths in several regions, according to a report by The South African.

Reportedly, several regions are facing insufficiency in providing coffins as such with surmounting the death toll in Mzansi, stating the condition as 'coffin shoratge'.

Lawrence Knoyana, the Deputy President of the National Funeral Directors' Association (NFDA) said that many of its members had reported coffin shortage in regions in the Eastern Cape at the beginning of January. However, the issue has also been reported in other provinces naming, the Western Cape, KZN, and Gauteng, it reported.

A similar condition is being felt by several mortuary attendants and funeral directors since the COVID-19 deaths are escalating each day in the country.

The reason was coffin shortage has been reported due to closure of productions as well, since many manufacturers slowed their production in the festive season, whereas KZN reported that the funeral proceedings doubled in the Eastern Cape and KZN in the month of December.

"Regrettably, a further 513 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Free State 14, Gauteng 64, Kwa-Zulu Natal 92, Limpopo three, Northern Cape 14, and Western Cape 202. This brings the total deaths to 30 524. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased", issued the National Health Department, earlier on Tuesday.