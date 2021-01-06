Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: Authorities facing 'coffin shortage', says NFDA

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:36 IST
South Africa: Authorities facing 'coffin shortage', says NFDA
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa, the country is facing a shortage of coffins with increasing COVID-19 deaths in several regions, according to a report by The South African.

Reportedly, several regions are facing insufficiency in providing coffins as such with surmounting the death toll in Mzansi, stating the condition as 'coffin shoratge'.

Lawrence Knoyana, the Deputy President of the National Funeral Directors' Association (NFDA) said that many of its members had reported coffin shortage in regions in the Eastern Cape at the beginning of January. However, the issue has also been reported in other provinces naming, the Western Cape, KZN, and Gauteng, it reported.

A similar condition is being felt by several mortuary attendants and funeral directors since the COVID-19 deaths are escalating each day in the country.

The reason was coffin shortage has been reported due to closure of productions as well, since many manufacturers slowed their production in the festive season, whereas KZN reported that the funeral proceedings doubled in the Eastern Cape and KZN in the month of December.

"Regrettably, a further 513 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Free State 14, Gauteng 64, Kwa-Zulu Natal 92, Limpopo three, Northern Cape 14, and Western Cape 202. This brings the total deaths to 30 524. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased", issued the National Health Department, earlier on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISBR Bengaluru best biz school with industry tie-ups: Survey

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI ISBR Business School said on Wednesday that it has been judged as theBest Business School with Industry Collaborations in the Emerging Business Schools Categoryin theAICTE-CII survey 2020. The survey assesses the status...

HC seeks Centre's stand on selection of candidates for civil services mains, interview

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that selecting candidates for All India Civil Services mains exam and subsequent interview without declaring the actual number of vacancies, particularly for the disabled category, amounts to arbitrari...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says To Resume Flight Services From Hong Kong To London Heathrow From Jan 12

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS - TO RESUME FLIGHT SERVICES FROM HONG KONG TO LONDON HEATHROW FROM JAN 12 CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS- ALL FLIGHTS DEPARTING FROM UK TO HONG KONG WILL CONTINUE TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL 25 JANUARY ...

Protest erupts in Gilgit Baltistan over arson at Karakoram International University

A protest broke out in the Gilgit-Baltistan region -- illegally occupied by Pakistan -- on Wednesday over arson at Karakoram International University. The protesting youths were engineering aspirants whose hopes and dreams were killed overn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021